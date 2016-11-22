Thomas College Students Attend National Education Convention in Atlanta

WATERVILLE, November 2016 — Four Thomas College students and their professor attended the National Council of Teachers of English convention in Atlanta, Georgia last week.

This year’s theme at the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) was advocacy. Over 30,000 English teachers, literacy instructors, and teacher preparation educators joined together for professional development and dialogue in Atlanta, Georgia between Nov 17th and Nov 20th. NCTE had well over 200 sessions to choose from to attend over the course of three days.

While NCTE has been held for over 86 years, this was the first year that Thomas College was represented at the conference, sending a professor and four pre-service teachers, or education majors. Thomas College sponsored, in part, the trip for the four Thomas College students.

Advocacy means a lot to professor Dr. Katie Rybakova, a new faculty member at the Center for Innovation in Education at Thomas College.

“This is my fourth year traveling and presenting at NCTE. I am truly thrilled that Thomas College provided the opportunity for four of my students to travel to Atlanta this year with me to experience this conference,” said Rybakova. “It’s an invigorating experience to be surrounded by teachers who are excited to teach, brimming with enthusiasm for literacy, and passionate about kids and this profession.”

Due to NCTE being a very large national conference, a lot of authors and publishers attend. Every year at the exhibit hall, which teachers can go to at any point during the conference, free books, posters, and other classroom items are handed out for free.

The Thomas students collected bags full of books– each took away almost three full bags of books, probably close to 100 books each, to start their classroom libraries once they graduate.

