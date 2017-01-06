Thomas College New Academic Programs Digital Marketing Management and Business Administration Complement Continued Success

WATERVILLE, January 2017 — Thomas College announces two new academic programs for Fall 2017: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Digital Marketing Management.

Thomas College will offer the only digital marketing management major in the state.

“Today’s marketplace requires an integrated digital presence,” said Provost Thomas Edwards. “Businesses today look for employees with the tools to combine marketing, communications, and digital technology to help them thrive. The new program at Thomas provides students with those skills.”

“The nature of marketing has evolved with the immediate, two-way communication that technology now allows,” said marketing professor Rick Saucier. “Mobile marketing, website design, and social media marketing management represent a new class of employment positions that businesses want. At Thomas College, we prepare our students to be able to effectively compete in this marketplace that seems to be filled with high-quality, well-paying jobs.”

Rooted in business since 1894, Thomas College offers various business programs out of its H. Allen Ryan School of Business ranging from entrepreneurship to international business.

The new Business Administration degree is designed to give students a foundation in the operation and management of business.

“Like all of our programs, Thomas College prepares the student for success in their careers. This particular program prepares students to advance to leadership roles in their career faster with a curriculum that focuses on decision-making, team building, and data analytics,” said H. Allen Ryan School of Business chair and associate professor Dr. Donald Cragen. “Upon graduation, students will be equipped and prepared to enter the world with an entrepreneurial foundation.”

The expansion of academic programming is another sign of Thomas College’s ever-changing and growing future. In Fall 2016, Thomas College had the highest overall enrollment ever with 845 undergraduate students.

The College also expanded its full-time faculty ranks this year with new additions in education, criminal justice, sport management and business administration.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

