Thomas College Continues Success in Supporting Students and Providing Leadership Opportunities Through Re-certification of Peer Tutor Program

WATERVILLE, MAINE, May 2017 — Thomas College’s peer tutoring program has been re-certified through the College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA) recently.

CRLA certification shows the quality of the peer tutoring program and demonstrates that the program meets or exceeds the international standards for program management, especially for hiring, training and supervising peer tutors. The certification is not required for peer tutoring programs; Thomas College is one of only six programs in Maine to hold the distinction.

“Tutoring is a foundational element for student success programming and embodies Thomas College’s development approach of meeting students where they are, without regard to where we think they should be,” said Vice President of Student Success Debbie Cunningham. “The peer tutoring program is focused on ensuring students’ success through face-to-face time and a personal touch.”

Thomas College’s peer tutor program serves about 200 students per year and provides a combined 800 hours of tutoring. There are typically about 10 peer tutors on the team at any given time.

Cunningham says the program give students who are peer tutors an opportunity to be student leaders.

“Our peer tutors are the core of the program. They are smart, empathetic and committed. When I see the work they do with students on a day-to-day basis, I know Thomas’s future is in good hands.”

About Thomas College: Thomas College, founded in 1894, is a private liberal arts college in Waterville, Maine. Thomas offers a rich liberal arts and professional studies curriculum for undergraduate and graduate students in a wide variety of programs including arts and sciences, business, criminal justice, education, and technology. Thomas is focused on providing an accessible and affordable quality education to any student who is motivated to work hard and succeed. Thomas provides a supportive learning environment for all students—many of whom are first-generation college students—and encourages them to discover and fulfill their unique potential. Thomas is the only college in the nation that offers its graduates Guaranteed Job Placement within six months of graduation. For more information about Thomas College, please visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

