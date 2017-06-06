Thomas College Announces Students Named To Spring 2017 Dean’s List

WATERVILLE, MAINE, June 2017 — Students named to the dean’s list at Thomas College for the spring term are: Jared Albert, of Medway, ME; Jocelyn Allain, of Laconia, NH; Lindsay Allen, of S Hamilton, MA; Lindsey Allen, of Jay, ME; Mark Amato, of Manchester, CT; Jazmine Arey, of Vinalhaven, ME; Irune Arruti Moreno, of Vitoria-Gasteiz; Michaella Arsenault, of Poland, ME; Angela Austin, of Randolph, ME; Joshua Baker, of Belgrade, ME; Asmita Bamma, of Kathmandu; Taylor Banister, of West Gardiner, ME; Kimberly Banks, of Swans Island, ME; Alisha Baral, of Kathmandu; Tyler Bartlett, of Wells, ME; Lance Bates, of Canaan, ME; Jacob Bazinet, of Auburn, ME; Joshua Beaton, of Houlton, ME; Bailey Beaulieu, of Fort Kent, ME; Keileigh Belanger, of Lewiston, ME; Kendra Bell, of Palmyra, ME; Matthew Bennett, of Gorham, ME; Kaeleigh Benson, of Dayton, ME; Kayla Bess, of Madison, ME; Zackary Bickford, of Waterville, ME; Ryan Bilodeau, of Sidney, ME; Shenciaray Black, of New Portland, ME; Logan Blood, of Belfast, ME; Nicole Bodge, of Dresden, ME; Scott Boies, of Baileyville, ME; Katrina Booth, of Manchester, ME; Lionel Booth, of Manchester, ME; Megan Boucher, of Oakland, ME; Kimberly Bourque, of Augusta, ME; Dana Brown, of Houlton, ME; Kristen Brown, of Rumford, ME; Logan Bruneau, of Madison, ME; Shylyn Buckman, of Bryant Pond, ME; Nicole Burgess, of Winthrop, ME; Cara Burns, of LaGrange, ME; Jose Cabrera, of Brooksville, FL; Sarahjane Call, of Arlington, TX; Joshua Callnan, of Ellsworth, ME; Alexander Campbell, of Bangor, ME; Mariah Campbell, of Washburn, ME; Zachary Campbell, of Bangor, ME; Bayleigh Canonico, of Buxton, ME; Madison Cantara, of Biddeford, ME; Noah Caret, of Oakland, ME; Emanuel Carlista, of Freeport, ME; Makenzie Carlow, of Winslow, ME; Molly Carroll, of Southwest Hbr, ME; Jonathan Carter, of Vassalboro, ME; Kelsea Carter, of Raymond, ME; Sandra Carter, of Raymond, ME; Tamara Casoria, of Gardiner, ME; Christopher Cassette, of Saco, ME; Nathan Chamberlain, of Waterville, ME; Kayla Chapman, of Farmington, ME; Quentin Chard, of Topsham, ME; Luci Charest, of Lisbon, ME; Danielle Chase, of Caribou, ME; Emma Chase, of Topsham, ME; Ryan Chasse, of Fort Kent, ME; Jay Chenard, of Salem Twp, ME; Alexandria Clark, of Lee, ME; Allyson Clary, of Unity, ME; Shane Cleveland, of Lebanon, ME; Chase Colford, of Fairfield, ME; Sydni Collier, of Oakland, ME; Patrick Colligan, of Madison, NJ; Bailey Collins, of Topsham, ME; Cassandra Contigiani, of Belmont, NH; Lindsay Cookson, of Manchester, ME; Natalie Corrigan, of Oakland, ME; Caleb Cough, of Bar Harbor, ME; Emily Cough, of Bar Harbor, ME; Cody Cousins, of Wells, ME; Matthew Craig, of Benton, ME; Matthew Crane, of Madison, ME; Guiseppe Creta, of Cranston, RI; Bradley Cundari, of Whitman, MA; Daniel Cunningham, of Latham, NY; Victoria Cushing, of New Sharon, ME; Elise Day, of Whitefield, ME; Robert Dehmer, of Parsonsfield, ME; Casey Descoteaux, of E Waterboro, ME; Spencer Desimone, of Sebec, ME; Matthew Deveaux, of Brunswick, ME; Joshua Devou, of Levant, ME; Jasen Dickey, of Skowhegan, ME; Emma Dimock, of Madison, ME; Walker Donovan, of Biddeford, ME; Travis Drapeau, of New Durham, NH; Richard Drown, of Biddeford, ME; Natalie Dubail, of Gray, ME; Kelsey Dubay, of Albion, ME; Emily Dufour, of Waterville, ME; Hannah Duncan, of Jaffrey, NH; Jonathan Dutka, of Durham, NH; Matthew Eaton, of Fairfield, ME; Zachary Ebner, of Houlton, ME; Alexander Elcewicz, of Auburn, ME; Joakim Eliasson Sternas, of Stockholm, ME; Kristina Emmons, of South Berwick, ME; Paul Emmons, of Hollis Center, ME; Phillip Exner, of Belgrade, ME; Lauren Farina, of Schenectady, NY; Kelci Faulkingham, of Belfast, ME; Katherine Ferreira, of Biddeford, ME; Ellie Fetzer, of Alstead, NH; Camille Filloramo, of Rochester, MA; Ryley Flynn, of Mexico, ME; Michelle Fortier, of Portland, ME; Elijah Fox, of Freeport, ME; Allen Freeman, of Readfield, ME; Cassidy French, of Deep River, CT; Robin Friend, of Laconia, NH; Aaron Gagne, of Belgrade, ME; Miranda Gagne, of Winslow, ME; Hannah Gagnon, of Barnstead, NH; John Gallagher, of Camden, ME; Maura Gallagher, of Windham, ME; Samantha Geer, of New Gloucester, ME; Nicole Gelinas, of Windham, ME; Mathew George, of Troy, NH; Miranda Gerard, of Lebanon, ME; Ashlea Gerbino, of York, ME; Jordan Gibson, of Marietta, GA; Rachel Gillis, of Nashville Plt, ME; Christopher Godfrey, of Southampton SBO; Glorelia Gomez, of Bronx, NY; David Gonzalez, of Belgrade, ME; Ashley Gooden, of Lancaster, NH; Tyler Goodridge, of Portland, ME; Kara-Leah Goodwin, of Stewartstown, NH; Kayla Gordon, of Wiscasset, ME; Seth Gordon, of Madison, ME; Shauna Gordon, of Jay, ME; Chelsea Gourley, of Harmony, ME; Jordan Greenleaf, of Sidney, ME; Bradley Griffin, of Winthrop, ME; Mason Griffin, of Topsham, ME; Samantha Grimaldi, of Manchester, NH; Connor Grindle, of Islesboro, ME; Nathaniel Grindstaff, of Albion, ME; Sydney Gross, of Farmingdale, ME; Ryan Guevin, of Kennebunk, ME; Amelia Guimond, of Fort Kent, ME; Sabastian Guptill, of Shapleigh, ME; Emily Guy, of Round Pond, ME; Ryan Hablitz, of Melrose, MA; Nicholas Hagan, of Houlton, ME; Sara Hailand-Van Lieu, of Dixfield, ME; Chelsea Hale, of Moreno Valley, CA; Samantha Hallowell, of Dresden, ME; Kayla Hamilton, of Waterville, ME; Amber Haney, of Waterville, ME; Cole Hannan, of Montville, ME; Ethan Harriman, of Readfield, ME; Sierra Hart, of Poland, ME; Corey Harvey, of Lewiston, ME; Harry Heald, of Georgetown, ME; Douglas Heanssler, of Deer Isle, ME; Christie Heath, of Pittsfield, ME; Ryan Hemenway, of Poland, ME; Mariah Henick, of Windham, ME; Jesse Hicks, of Corinna, ME; Amanda Hooper, of Winslow, ME; Hunter Howard, of Skowhegan, ME; Joshua Howard, of Dresden, ME; Carina Iacozzi, of Atkinson, NH; Cameron Jackman, of Saco, ME; Autumn Jackson, of Searsmont, ME; Theresa Jacobs, of Medway, ME; Baramee Janla, of Winter Harbor, ME; Milo Jodrey, of Rumford, ME; Rebekka Joensen, of Old Orchd Bch, ME; Abigail Johnson, of N Waterboro, ME; Taylor Johnson, of Oxford, ME; Amira Jones, of Chicopee, MA; Brianna Jones, of Ctr Barnstead, NH; Bridget Jordan, of Ellsworth, ME; Daniel Jordan, of Lewiston, ME; Samantha Jordan, of Durham, ME; Taylor Jordan, of Kingfield, ME; Alyssa Joubert, of Methuen, ME; Ryan Jurgiewich, of Medway, ME; Emily Kaleta, of Eagle Lake, ME; Savanna Kandiko, of Madison, ME; Jacob Kendall, of Lewiston, ME; Julia Kennedy, of Ipswich, MA; Alex Knight, of China, ME; Paul Knowles, of Pittsfield, ME; Reilly Kons, of Topsham, ME; Kenneth Kozlowski, of Bancroft, ME; Jocelyn L’Italien, of Turner, ME; Brandon Lambert, of Norridgewock, ME; Cabot Lancaster, of Winthrop, ME; Amanda Landry, of Madison, ME; Alexis Lane, of Sidney, ME; Aleigha Langtange, of Littleton, NH; Ryan Lathrop, of Topsham, ME; Jacob Lavarnway, of Winslow, ME; Steven Lawrence, of Madison, ME; Paige Leary, of Palermo, ME; Eric Lemay, of Saco, ME; Jennifer Lemay, of Lebanon, NH; Baxter Levasseur, of Skowhegan, ME; Kathryn Lindsay, of Albion, ME; Mark Linkletter, of Athens, ME; Alexandria Lopes, of Winslow, ME; Rasmus Loso, of Jarfalla, Zachary MacKinnon, of Kennebunk, ME; Kelly Macomber, of West Gardiner, ME; Alyssa Maggi, of Belchertown, MA; Kayla Maheux, of Waterville, ME; Kaylee Marraffa, of Livermore Falls, ME; Bradley Marshall, of Mexico, ME; Jilli McAllister, of Albion, ME; Cassandra McChord, of Canaan, ME; Colleen McCormack, of Epping, NH; Emily McKenney, of Skowhegan, ME; Joshua McLean, of Vassalboro, ME; Joseph Meehan, of Wiscasset, ME; Kasey Mello, of Fall River, MA; Trystan Mercier, of Boothbay, ME; Alexis Merrifield, of Gorham, ME; Aaron Metayer, of Auburn, ME; Emily Mitchell, of Livermore Fls, ME; Abbie Morgan, of Scarborough, ME; Lindsay Morong, of Liberty, ME; Calyx Morris, of Dixmont, ME; Ibrahim Moustapher, of Hebron, ME; Melanie Munoz, of Troy, NH; Samantha Murphy, of N Attleboro, MA; Nicholas Murray, of Shawmut, ME; Lyth Myers, of Bath, ME; Jeffrey Nagy, of Old Saybrook, CT; Christo Naranja, of Fort Kent, ME; Jonathan Nerney, of Winslow, MD; Jasmine Noyes, of Buckfield, ME; Madyson Noyes, of Gardiner, ME; Antonella Oms, of Guilford, ME; Alannah Orcutt, of Belgrade Lks, ME; Mary-Louise Ortiz , of Fillmore, CA; Jarrod Ottman, of Merrimack, NH; Olivia Overlock, of Warren, ME; Leucio Pacelli, of Prentiss Twp, ME; Colby Pangburn, of Easton, ME; Olivia Parker, of Fairfield, ME; Sare Parlin, of Augusta, ME; Brynn Patenaude, of Lyman, ME; Haylee Patterson, of Guilford, ME; Jordan Payne, of Sandys, Bermuda; Kaleb Payson, of Lamoine, ME: Tyler Pellerin, of Oakland, ME; Nicole Pepin, of Waterville, ME; Sarah Pepin, of Hollis Center, ME; Jacob Perkins, of Vershire, VT; Mackenzie Perry, of Gardiner, ME; Emelia Petroski, of Vassalboro, ME; Alexis Pevear, of Effingham, NH; Nathan Philbrook, of Rockland, ME; Mayson Picard, of Dayton, ME; Cassidy Pinkham, of Poland, ME; Anthony Pizzo, of China, ME; David Poirier, of Winslow, ME; Brian Pomeroy, of Mascoutah, ME; Cody Pomeroy, of Waterville, ME; Krysta Porter, of Unity, ME; Daphne Pratt, of Fairfield, ME; Nicholas Priest, of Otisfield, ME; Danielle Provost, of Houlton, ME; Ariana Quimby, of Albion, ME; Hunter Quinlan, of Canaan, ME; Krysten Quinn, of Millinocket, ME; Pavana Rai, of Kathmandu; Tyler Regan, of Rehoboth, MA; Courtney Rhoten, of Dresden, ME; Michael Richardson, of Lee, ME; Josiah Riley, of Canaan, VT; Arielle Rivard, of Cornish, ME; Blaine Robinson, of Dovr Foxcroft, ME; Kristina Robinson, of Kingfield, ME; Jayne Rossignol, of Woolwich, ME; Kaitlyn Rourke, of Lewiston, ME; Megan Ruby, of New Gloucestr, ME; Elizabeth Rumery, of Orono, ME; Jessica Russell, of Pembroke, NH; Rashae Sam, of Coventry, CT; Meagan Sather, of Ventura, CA; Richard Schmitt, of Caribou, ME; Kyle Schmitz, of Waterville, ME; Matthew Secatore, of Hanson, MA; Sydney Sennett, of Millinocket, ME; John Shirk, of Standish, ME; Savannah Shurak, of Skowhegan, ME; John Simonetti, of Minneapolis, MN; Nolan Smeeton, of Lebanon, ME; Aaron Smestad, of Corinna, ME; Dylan Smith, of Livermore Fls, ME; Jordn Smith, of Bradford, ME; Julia Smith, of Durham, ME; Samuel Smith, of Naples, ME; Taylor Soule, of Yarmouth, ME; Kayla Spencer, of Benton, ME; Taylor St. Amand, of Fairfield, ME; Quinton Stebbins, of Farmingdale, ME; Keegan Stockford, of Readfield, ME; Meghan Stover, of Bath, ME; Maddie Strout, of Bangor, ME; Karli Stubbs, of Auburn, ME; John Swan, of Chelsea, ME; Alexander Tait, of Brunswick, ME; Keisha Tanguay, of Windham, ME; Matthew Tarr, of Oakfield, ME; Kathryn Taylor, of Lebanon, ME; Taylan Thomas, of Waterville, ME; Kayla Thurlow, of Wilton, ME; Cathryn Thurston, of Yarmouth, ME; Christopher Tosi, of Sidney, ME; Tyson Tracy, of Millinocket, ME; Zachary Tracy, of Farmington, ME; Jessica Trickett, of Auburn, NH; Federico Trujillo, of Standish, ME; Jordan Turner, of Casco, ME; Katherine Van Houten, of North Woodstock, NH; Benjamin Vigue, of Yarmouth, ME; Eliezer Vilanova, of Passaic, NJ; Kody Vining, of Farmington, ME; Nicole Violette, of Winslow, ME; Daniel Wadman, of Ellsworth, ME; Christiane Wadsworth, of Washington, ME; Casey Wagner, of Warren, ME; Ciara Walker, of Norridgewock, ME; Michelle Walton, of Lewiston, ME; Brooklyn Washburn, of Durham, ME; Casey Watson, of Phippsburg, ME; Garrett Watt, of Saint Agatha, ME; Ireland Webb, of Wayne, ME; Tracie Webster, of Vinalhaven, ME; Katherine Welch, of Pittsfield, ME; Jenna Wells, of Rockport, ME; Cassandra Wescom, of Hyde Park, VT; Cassidy West, of Vassalboro, ME; Melinda White, of Gorham, ME; Emily Wilcox, of Lowell, MA; Johnathan Wilcox, of Palmyra, ME; Gabrielle Willey, of Lyndon Center, ME; Rebeckah Williams, of Brewer, ME; Racean Wood, of Waterville, ME; Zachary Wood, of Levant, ME; Troy Worster, of Mount Vernon, ME; Annie Young, of Lincolnville, ME; Ayden Young, of Hallowell, ME; Seth Young, of Southwest Hbr, ME; and Natalie Zolper, of St. Petersburg, FL.

