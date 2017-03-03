Thomas College Announces Spring Drama Performance April 14 and 15

Friday, April 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Thomas College Ayotte Auditorium , 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu

WATERVILLE, March 2017 — Thomas College’s drama club, the Thomas College Players, presents its spring production of The Princess Diatribes, written and directed by Paul P. Barnes. The show’s opening night is set for Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m., and a second showing is scheduled on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. in Thomas College’s Ayotte Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.

The play is a royal comedy that showcases very strong females roles, says Director Barnes. Set in three short features, the first tirade is between a ten-year-old girl who thinks she is a princess and her bratty, little brother. The girl is being played by Thomas College first-year student Cassidy French, and her bratty brother is being played by first-year student Jameson Dehmer.

The second section delves into the old storybooks and looks at what Princess Winifred really thought about sleeping on a pea. The princess is being played by first-year student Brynn Patenaude, her magical, feline sidekick is being played by first-year student Lexi Clark, and the pea is played by first-year student Nate Chamberlain.

The third and final set is The Princess and the Frog. First-year student Maddie Strout will be playing the princess, and sophomore Nathaniel Grindstaff will be playing the frog. This final piece looks at the true nature of beauty and how a royal princess deals with a frog that begs for a kiss.

“I’m really excited to be working with new students who are both enthusiastic and experienced in the field of acting,” said Thomas Players Director Paul P. Barnes.

For more information, please contact MacKenzie Riley at 207-859-1313 or pr@thomas.edu .

