Thomas College and Educate Maine announce partnership to help Maine’s future teachers thrive

WATERVILLE, April 2017 — Thomas College’s Center for Innovation in Education and Educate Maine’s Maine Teacher of the Year program announce a new partnership to help Maine’s future teachers thrive.

This partnership includes an annual day-long teacher-in-resident program for Maine Teacher of Year finalists, participation in Thomas College’s Center for Innovation’s Summer Institute, a professional development program, and the opportunity to nominate students for Thomas College’s Future Teachers Academy, a program for high school students who are aspiring educators.

“We are thrilled to connect these outstanding teachers one-on-one with our students. The Thomas Education program stresses the art and science of teaching through creative innovation. The Maine Teacher of the Year finalists are exactly the experts in the field who can share those approaches with our students,” said Thomas College Provost Thomas Edwards.

Educate Maine administers the Maine Teacher of the Year program for the Maine Department of Education.

“There is great excitement among our growing network of teachers to have the opportunity to work with Thomas College,” said Dolly Sullivan, program director for the Maine Teacher of the Year. “This partnership is a chance for current classroom teachers to impact the growth and development of those who will soon enter the teaching profession and, for the teachers to learn from the Thomas students what is important to them in their journey to becoming a teacher.”

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business of Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; and Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu . For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at pr@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313.

About Educate Maine:

Educate Maine is a business-led education advocacy organization championing college and career readiness and increasing the educational attainment of the Maine workforce. Educate Maine believes that education is the catalyst and foundation for individual success, engaged citizenship, and a sustainable healthy economy. Educate Maine manages programs that achieve that mission: Project>Login, Maine Teacher of the Year Program, Education Leaders Experience and annual release of the Maine Education Indicators Report. For more information, visit www.educatemaine.org or contact Ed Cervone at 207-347-8638.

