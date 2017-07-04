This Weekend at Surry Arts at the Barn: Celtic and Classical Music

Sunday, July 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Harpist Phoebe Durand and mezzo soprano Celeste Mittlehauser offer up Celtic music as well as classical at 4:00 pm. Sunday, July 16. Musical selections will include Irish and Scottish songs, arias and classical and modern arrangements for harp.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
