This Sunday, June 25: Kennebec River Cleanup!

Sunday, June 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Kennecbec Cleanup, Mill Park, Canal St, Augusta, ME, Augusta, Maine
For more information: 207-663-2104
Three Rivers Whitewater partners with Augusta Boys & Girls Club for Kennebec River Cleanup
On Sunday, June 25, Three Rivers Whitewater will organize a cleanup of the Kennebec River with members of the Augusta Boys & Girls Club and Augusta area students.
Part community service and part environmental education, Three Rivers staff will lead students and volunteers as they raft down the Kennebec River, collecting trash and debris as they go. Before hitting the rafts, volunteers will get lessons on river safety, the recreational and environmental value of the Kennebec River and how to be positive stewards of Maine’s waterways.
What: Three Rivers Whitewater River Cleanup
When: Sunday, June 25, 2017 (corrected date!)
Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Where: Beginning: Mill Park, Canal St, Augusta, ME
Ending: Augusta Eastside Boat Launch, 58 Howard St, Augusta, ME
Attire: Long sleeves and pants are recommended and close toed shoes are required.
Provided: Picnic lunch, licensed river guides, rafts, paddles, lifejackets, gloves, bags and medical kits.
Visuals: The scenic Kennebec River with the backdrop of Augusta, volunteers and students participating in the cleanup, final total of trash removed from the river and more.
Volunteer Contact: April Glidden, 207-663-2104 or april@threeriversfun.com
About Three Rivers
Three Rivers Whitewater “The Home of Serious Fun!” is Maine’s premier adventure sport destination and with whitewater rafting on Maine’s Kennebec, Penobscot and Dead Rivers, skydiving in Millinocket and many other outdoor adventures. Founded in 1997 by Joe Christopher, Three Rivers has grown to include award-winning accommodations, such as Inn by The River and The Forks Fun Resort in The Forks and the Penobscot Outpost in Millinocket. All three locations offer lodging and meals with a focus on fresh local dining at the Inn’s Riverside Pub.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →