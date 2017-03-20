Third Annual Youth Biathlon

3rd Annual Youth Biathlon

On Sunday March 5, 2017, Big Pine Gun Club hosted its third Youth Biathlon competition. Although freezing cold and windy, the turnout was good with 5 participants, 4 volunteers, and over half a dozen spectators. Each bout of the biathlon consisted of a half mile course which the boys snow-shoed, followed by them shooting 5 targets from the prone position and then 5 targets standing. The event was timed, and every miss at the firing line added 1 minute to each contestant’s score, so speed and accuracy counted. Each boy participated in four bouts, receiving his total time upon finishing the last one. The overall winner and winner of the 15-17 year old class was JC Armstrong. Jacob Reed won the 10-14 year old division. To enter the biathlon each participant had to have passed a rifle course put out by the NRA to ensure safe gun handling. The boys are to be congratulated as there were no safety violations during the match. Several local businesses sponsored the event including Lovell’s Guilford Hardware, Kimball Insurance, Malatesta Machine & Welding, Maine Military Supply, Prouty Auto Body, E.R. Palmer Lumber, and Harvey Farm Equipment . Without their help, this event would not have been possible. Big Pine hopes to run more biathlons in the future, including one this summer that would include biking or running. Hopefully that will be a little warmer.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →