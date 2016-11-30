Community

Third annual Nativity display and tea at Belfast church

Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 4:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast, Maine

BELFAST, Maine — Third annual Nativity display and tea will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Belfast United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 23 Mill Lane. More than 100 Nativities were shared last year. This year also will feature a tree adorned with Nativity ornaments. Light refreshments. Free.

