Third annual Nativity display and tea at Belfast church

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast, Maine

BELFAST, Maine — Third annual Nativity display and tea will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Belfast United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 23 Mill Lane. More than 100 Nativities were shared last year. This year also will feature a tree adorned with Nativity ornaments. Light refreshments. Free.

