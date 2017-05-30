Thinking Through Dancing’s 2017 Summer Dance Camp

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Grand Theater, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 646-708-3257
Thinking Through Dancing is a non-profit dance boot camp that wants to teach kids from the ages of 10-17 how to create dance, to discover passions, to explore inquisitively, to make friendships, and to be involved with their community. Now in its second year, Thinking Through Dancing is returning and expanding its program to more students, and is looking forward to present a performance for the community. This program is led by Charcy Ye and Michael Kim along with other students from New York University, who are sharing their passion of dance and choreography to a new generation in Maine. Thinking Through Dancing strives to incorporate all artistic talents into their performances and encourages children from all backgrounds to join. Selected applicants will be take part in a 15 day intensive dance boot camp, where they will learn about the art of choreography and collaborate with other children to produce expressive pieces. At the end of the bootcamp, Thinking Through Dancing students will present their work to community members. Through the performance, TTD hopes to empower the Maine community by demonstrating the talent of their local youth.
Our Theme for this year is Rhapsody in Blue based on the musical composition of George Gershwin. Thinking Through Dancing is looking forward to see how students will utilize their personal uniqueness to interpret this theme and encourages students to engage with it personally.. Practices will be held at George Stevens Academy and the current admission price is $100 for three weeks (Late-July to Mid-August). All proceeds will go to Thinking Through Dancing. Thinking Through Dancing’s bootcamp will start at the end of July and are still currently accepting applicants, please apply, and if you have any further questions or if you want to be involved with our program, please follow @ThinkingThroughDancing on Instagram and Facebook, or email thinkingthroughdancing@gmail.com.
