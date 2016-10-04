Community

Think & Drink: Unequal Citizens

By Maine Humanities
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 9:33 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Nocturnem Draft Haus, 56 Main St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2077735051; mainehumanities.org/blog/think-drink-blog/think-drink-bangor-2016/

Even in this era of formal racial, gender, and sexuality-based equality, many Americans have unequal access to the privileges and protections of citizenship . “Unequal Citizens” will examine the persistence of inequality in some of our country’s largest and most influential institutions, where gender, race, or sexuality have impeded the ability of some to fully realize their potential within those institutions. “Unequal Citizens” will examine the persistence of institutional inequality and points of alliance among official and grassroots efforts to transform them.

