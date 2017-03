UNLEASH YOUR DOG’S POTENTIAL

Therapy Dog Team Training

Thursdays, March 23—April 27, 5 PM

There are basic guidelines to follow as you and your canine friend get ready to become a therapy dog team. Join professional dog trainer Jean Conte at the Lincoln Home to practice the 15 exercises one needs to perform in order to obtain one’s TDI pet therapy certification. Fee $80. To register call 563-1363

