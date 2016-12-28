the2guys at Winterports – THE BACON TREE – Sat Dec 31st – 6-9pm

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S Main St., winterport, ME For more information: 207-223-4313; thebacontree.com

Oh yeahhhhhhh … just in … and I mean JUUUUUUST …

… the2guys (Hal Meyers – the banjo balladeer and Richard Silver – the mandolin maven) have been asked to perform at the one and only – BACON TREE – this Saturday December 31st, 2016 – from 6:00pm to 9:00pm –

YES … a pre – before the ball drops – NEW YEARS EVE … at the BACON TREE.

And as many of my friends already know … the cuisine presented by Leslie and David and the Bacon Tree staff is with out question astounding, therefore reservations are highly recommended.

HINT: It fills up fast, very fast.

It’s going to be fantastic!!!!!! Please, please, please … call for reservations: 207-223-4313 – tell them the2guys sent you (LOL)

Lots of funtastic tunes, laughs, singing, sing-a-longing and if time permits some NYE Sleight-of-hand prestidigitation.

What a way to get a running head start towards the new year.

Hopefully we will see you there.

