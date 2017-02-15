Community

The2Guys at Winterports The Bacon Tree – Friday Feb. 17th

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted Feb. 15, 2017, at 2:31 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S Main St.,, Winterport, ME

For more information: 207-223-4313; thebacontree.com

Okay … yes, it’s happening … this Friday – Feb 17th – 6 to 9pm … the2guys – The Bacon Tree … bring it on!

Great food, great folks, great drinks … and pretty goodish music and possibly some prestidigitation!

That’s right the2guys will be singing songs, playing tunes, taking requests, laughing, drinking, harmonizing (where applicable), getting you to sing along.

… it’s going to be a fantabulously (It’s a new word) wonderfulish (another new word) evening of fine dining and entertainment.

See you in Winterport on Friday … oh … I would suggest you call for reservations … highly suggest: 207-223-4313 – tell them the 2 guys sent you!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Bangor shatters 24-hour snowfall record for dateBangor shatters 24-hour snowfall record for date
  2. LePage calls Orono lawmaker corrupt, says he should resignLePage calls Orono lawmaker corrupt, says he should resign
  3. Man describes daring rescue of teenage girl from frozen Maine lake
  4. National Weather Service suffers ‘catastrophic’ outage, stops sending forecasts, warningsNational Weather Service suffers ‘catastrophic’ outage, stops sending forecasts, warnings
  5. On the heels of a blizzard, more snow on the way for MaineOn the heels of a blizzard, more snow on the way for Maine