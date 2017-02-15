The2Guys at Winterports The Bacon Tree – Friday Feb. 17th

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S Main St.,, Winterport, ME For more information: 207-223-4313; thebacontree.com

Okay … yes, it’s happening … this Friday – Feb 17th – 6 to 9pm … the2guys – The Bacon Tree … bring it on!

Great food, great folks, great drinks … and pretty goodish music and possibly some prestidigitation!

That’s right the2guys will be singing songs, playing tunes, taking requests, laughing, drinking, harmonizing (where applicable), getting you to sing along.

… it’s going to be a fantabulously (It’s a new word) wonderfulish (another new word) evening of fine dining and entertainment.

See you in Winterport on Friday … oh … I would suggest you call for reservations … highly suggest: 207-223-4313 – tell them the 2 guys sent you!

