the2guys at the BACON TREE in Winterport – Fri Dec 9th

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Bacon Tree, 279 S. Main St., winterport, ME For more information: 207-223-4313; thebacontree.com

OMG – … oh yeah … it’s happening, this FRIDAY – December 9th, THE2GUYS are appearing at the one and only – take a breath – hold it …

Story continues below advertisement.

… BACON TREE RESTAURANT … in Winterport, ME – 279 S. Main St. to be precise – tel: 207-223-4313 – from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Just a quick thought – you will need to call for reservations – why – the FOOD is fabulous, the BEVERAGES sublime – Leslie, David and the entire BT staff are superb.

Hal Meyers (moi) the Banjo Balladeer and Richard Silver the Mandolin Maven will entertain you with a wide variety of tunes to listen to, to select from our song list, and if you are so inclined … to sing-a-long with.

And … if time permits towards the end of the evening … Hal and/or his “altered” (yes – altered) ego – DAMEON will perform some mind boggling sleight-of-hand/prestidigitation right in front of your very eyes (please make sure to bring your – very eyes).

So, hopefully – and I know everyone is busy with Holiday “Stuff” – but if you want a real holiday treat – come on out to the Bacon Tree this Friday – music starts at 6:30 pm.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →