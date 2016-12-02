The Yukon 1000! An Epic Endurance Paddling Event – Guest Speaker Brad Krog

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., freeport, Maine For more information: 2073539169; llbean.com/freeport

On July 18th 2016, competitors from Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States began the 1000 mile unsupported paddling race from Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada crossing into Alaska to the Dalton Highway Bridge 135 miles North of Fairbanks.

This presentation is a glimpse of a “Journey of a Lifetime” racing down the Yukon River through some of the most isolated, yet breathtaking, areas in North America. Join Veteran canoe racer Brad Krog, a resident of Bowdoin, Maine and an avid outdoor enthusiast with over 25 years experience in Downriver and Flat-water canoe racing.

