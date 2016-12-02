Outdoors

The Yukon 1000! An Epic Endurance Paddling Event – Guest Speaker Brad Krog

Bill Yeo | BDN
By Bill Yeo
Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 2:57 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., freeport, Maine

For more information: 2073539169; llbean.com/freeport

On July 18th 2016, competitors from Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States began the 1000 mile unsupported paddling race from Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada crossing into Alaska to the Dalton Highway Bridge 135 miles North of Fairbanks.

Story continues below advertisement.

This presentation is a glimpse of a “Journey of a Lifetime” racing down the Yukon River through some of the most isolated, yet breathtaking, areas in North America. Join Veteran canoe racer Brad Krog, a resident of Bowdoin, Maine and an avid outdoor enthusiast with over 25 years experience in Downriver and Flat-water canoe racing.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Second storm this week ups snowfall total to 22 inches in CountySecond storm this week ups snowfall total to 22 inches in County
  2. Police: Man hit by vehicle after driver ‘confronted by several individuals carrying weapons’
  3. Without evidence, LePage tells lawmakers he can’t attest to election talliesWithout evidence, LePage tells lawmakers he can’t attest to election tallies
  4. Liberty’s hiring of former UMaine, Baylor employee sends chilling message about sexual assault
  5. King to Obama: Declassify intelligence on Russia’s influence on the electionKing to Obama: Declassify intelligence on Russia’s influence on the election

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Outdoors