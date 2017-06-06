The Ying Quartet – SOLD OUT

Monday, June 26, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/the-ying-quartet/
The Ying Quartet opens the Festival season with a brilliantly-crafted program showcasing the diversity of Russian music, from Prokofiev’s folk-inflected String Quartet No. 2, composed at the outbreak of World War II, to “Souvenir de Florence,” Tchaikovsky’s musical postcard from his favorite vacation spot – with Stravinsky’s early neo-Classical gem along the way. Although composed within a range of fifty-two years, these works seem worlds apart, alluding to the immense historical and artistic upheavals that characterized the early twentieth century.
Ying Quartet
Robin Scott, Janet Ying, violin • Phillip Ying, viola • David Ying, cello
SERGEI PROKOFIEV
String Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 92
IGOR STRAVINSKY
Concertino
PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY
String Sextet in D Minor, Op. 70 “Souvenir de Florence”
Dimitri Murrath, viola • Paul Katz, cello
