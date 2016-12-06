The Y-Players Are Back, Performing “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol”!

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Bangor YMCA, 17 Second Street, Bangor, Maine
The Y-Players are back this holiday season to perform “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol” throughout the Bangor community, including a private show at the Stillwater Healthcare on Tuesday, December 13th, at the Veterans’ Home on Wednesday, December 21st, and a free show at The Bangor YMCA on Saturday, December 17th, at 2:00pm. The group will be performing Christmas Carols dressed in 1800’s winter clothing and will be providing song sheets to the audience so they can sing along.
The Y-Players was founded more than 30 years ago by Arline Keith who later asked Y-Player member, Pam Martin, to take her place as director of the group. Martin has been director of the Y-Players for the past 28 years and has put on shows with her group for Y members, nearby churches, and senior living centers, producing 4 to 6 shows a year, and performing as many as 40 numbers in one show. In previous years, the Y-Players would raise funds and donate it to the Bangor YMCA for their scholarship program and one of Caring Connections’ former programs, ENCORE.
The only requirement to be a Y-Player is to be at least 40 years old; no performance experience is needed to be a part of this welcoming group. The Y-Players are currently a group of 16 women in their 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s who share a love for singing and dressing up and who have found friendship within the group and motivation to stay socially active.
