The Writer in the Garden

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Feb. 12, 2017, at 2:56 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-writer-in-the-garden/

Local gardener Anne E. Perkins will discuss the classics of garden literature from the Romans to the present, what makes these books and writers special, and which ones have influenced her. Part of the Camden Garden Club’s Winter Horticulture Series.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Major noreaster to bring blizzard to coastal MaineMajor noreaster to bring blizzard to coastal Maine
  2. 5 reality TV stars from Maine who we loved5 reality TV stars from Maine who we loved
  3. Crippling blizzard on the way for coastal and interior MaineCrippling blizzard on the way for coastal and interior Maine
  4. Renowned Maine artist Dahlov Ipcar, 99, has diedRenowned Maine artist Dahlov Ipcar, 99, has died
  5. Police are trying to find Maine mom and her two young childrenPolice are trying to find Maine mom and her two young children

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs