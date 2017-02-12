Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-writer-in-the-garden/

Local gardener Anne E. Perkins will discuss the classics of garden literature from the Romans to the present, what makes these books and writers special, and which ones have influenced her. Part of the Camden Garden Club’s Winter Horticulture Series.

