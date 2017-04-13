Saturday, April 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine
On April 29, 2017, the Child Care Team of Faith Linking In Action will co-sponsor The Week of the Young Child PlayDate with the Children’s Department of Bangor Public Library. From 2-3:30 PM in the StoryRoom, there will be crafts, stories, yoga, blocks, puzzles, and a chance for parents to share their child care experiences with our team. Faith Linking in Action (FLIA) is a partnership of local faith communities working together to address root causes of poverty.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →