The Week of the Young Child PlayDate

By Martin Chartrand,
Posted April 13, 2017, at 3:39 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

On April 29, 2017, the Child Care Team of Faith Linking In Action will co-sponsor The Week of the Young Child PlayDate with the Children’s Department of Bangor Public Library. From 2-3:30 PM in the StoryRoom, there will be crafts, stories, yoga, blocks, puzzles, and a chance for parents to share their child care experiences with our team. Faith Linking in Action (FLIA) is a partnership of local faith communities working together to address root causes of poverty.

