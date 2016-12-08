The Velveteen Rabbit – a fun for all holiday production

ORONO — “Real isn’t how you are made,” said the Skin Horse. “It’s a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but really loves you, then you become Real.”

In this heart-warming story, a must-see for the whole family, the combination of love, devotion, and a little bit of “nursery magic” transform a beloved sawdust-filled toy into a real rabbit. Some Theatre Company’s Holiday production tells the timeless tale of the magic of childhood, and its ability to transcend reality with pure and uninhibited love. This production is told through not only live action, but with the beauty and thrilling skill of puppetry.

With a cast of 15 adults and children, this beautiful tale is suitable for all ages.

Some Theatre Company will be offering a unique opportunity at the 10 a.m. show, on Sunday, Dec. 18. This performance will be a “soft show,” primarily geared towards children and adults with special needs, disabilities and autism, as well as small children who often can’t sit still or be quiet for an extended period of time. This performance will be tailored so that parents do not have to feel the pressure of telling their child to be quiet, or to sit down in order to not disturb someone else. While children cannot run up and down the aisles, or onto the stage, it is ok for them to stand up, move around, and be vocal. We want to bring the joys of live theatre to those who may not feel they can otherwise attend.

Tickets for The Velveteen Rabbit are $10 general admission, $25 VIP Patron of the Arts package. The Velveteen Rabbit will be performed Dec. 15-18, with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m., at Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Rd., Orono. Box office: 356-6501 Monday– Fridays from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. and until two hours before performances. Tickets and additional information are available online at www.sometheatrecompany.com – We are a limited seating house.

