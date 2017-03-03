The University of Maine Singers embark on annual spring tour

By Alan Berry
Posted March 03, 2017, at 2:46 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Minsky Recital Hall, University of Maine, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-581-1942; umaine.edu/spa/events

During spring break, the University of Maine Singers will embark on a four-stop tour, from March 13 through March 17, before returning to Orono for two concerts at Minsky Recital Hall, on March 25 and 26.

The annual spring tour will include stops in Bar Harbor on Monday, March 13, 7:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Bar Harbor; Gray, ME, on Tuesday, March 14, 7:00 p.m., at Gray-New Gloucester High School; Alton, NH, on Thursday, March 16, 7:00 p.m., at Prospect Mountain Regional High School; and Oakland, ME, on Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., at Messalonskee High School. These concerts are free and open to the public.

The University Singers is the premier vocal ensemble in the School of Performing Arts at the University of Maine. Selected by audition, the group is comprised of both Music majors and students studying other disciplines across campus. The group tour throughout New England every spring and to Europe every four years.

“The spring tour is a wonderful opportunity to spread the word around the Northeast about the great things happening at the School of Performing Arts,” explains Francis John Vogt, Director of Choral Activities at the University of Maine and conductor of the University Singers.

“The 60-voiced choir is comprised of both music majors and students in other disciplines, so it is a great recruitment tool for the entire University,” says Vogt.

“My favorite aspect of the tour, though, is getting to reconnect with former students and alumni, many of whom host us on our various stops.”

The ensemble will perform at Minsky Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Tickets for the Minsky Hall performances are $9, or free with a student MaineCard, and can be purchased calling the box office at (207) 581-1755.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Information sought on missing Lincoln teenInformation sought on missing Lincoln teen
  2. The long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soonThe long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soon
  3. 12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year
  4. Seven arrested for cocaine, heroin in Rumford drug bust
  5. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs