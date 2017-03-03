The University of Maine Singers embark on annual spring tour

Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Minsky Recital Hall, University of Maine, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-581-1942; umaine.edu/spa/events

During spring break, the University of Maine Singers will embark on a four-stop tour, from March 13 through March 17, before returning to Orono for two concerts at Minsky Recital Hall, on March 25 and 26.

The annual spring tour will include stops in Bar Harbor on Monday, March 13, 7:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Bar Harbor; Gray, ME, on Tuesday, March 14, 7:00 p.m., at Gray-New Gloucester High School; Alton, NH, on Thursday, March 16, 7:00 p.m., at Prospect Mountain Regional High School; and Oakland, ME, on Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., at Messalonskee High School. These concerts are free and open to the public.

The University Singers is the premier vocal ensemble in the School of Performing Arts at the University of Maine. Selected by audition, the group is comprised of both Music majors and students studying other disciplines across campus. The group tour throughout New England every spring and to Europe every four years.

“The spring tour is a wonderful opportunity to spread the word around the Northeast about the great things happening at the School of Performing Arts,” explains Francis John Vogt, Director of Choral Activities at the University of Maine and conductor of the University Singers.

“The 60-voiced choir is comprised of both music majors and students in other disciplines, so it is a great recruitment tool for the entire University,” says Vogt.

“My favorite aspect of the tour, though, is getting to reconnect with former students and alumni, many of whom host us on our various stops.”

The ensemble will perform at Minsky Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Tickets for the Minsky Hall performances are $9, or free with a student MaineCard, and can be purchased calling the box office at (207) 581-1755.

