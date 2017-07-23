the Unfortunate Rakes at Crow Town Gallery – July 30 – 4 pm

Sunday, July 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, lubec, Maine
For more information: 207 733-4570; http:cobscookbaymusic.com
The Unfortunate Rakes were the voice of Celtic music in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond for nearly 30 years, performing traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, the Shetland Islands, Brittany, and Canada. The trio, comprised of Michael DeLalla on guitars, bodhran, and vocals, Chas Fowler on pipes and pennywhistles, and Bruce Wilkin on fiddle and tenor banjo have appeared at numerous festivals, concerts and the occasional pub throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Their recordings have been featured on radio playlists from coast to coast, and throughout Canada, Europe, Asia, and even Australia.
The Crow Town Gallery is located at 406 South Lubec Road. Admission is $20 or $15 if ordered online at http://cobscookbaymusic.com
