Community

the Unfortunate Rakes at Crow Town Gallery – July 30 – 4 pm

CBmusic | BDN
By CBmusic,
Posted July 23, 2017, at 7:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, lubec, Maine

For more information: 207 733-4570; http:cobscookbaymusic.com

The Unfortunate Rakes were the voice of Celtic music in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond for nearly 30 years, performing traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, the Shetland Islands, Brittany, and Canada. The trio, comprised of Michael DeLalla on guitars, bodhran, and vocals, Chas Fowler on pipes and pennywhistles, and Bruce Wilkin on fiddle and tenor banjo have appeared at numerous festivals, concerts and the occasional pub throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Their recordings have been featured on radio playlists from coast to coast, and throughout Canada, Europe, Asia, and even Australia.

The Crow Town Gallery is located at 406 South Lubec Road. Admission is $20 or $15 if ordered online at http://cobscookbaymusic.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln crash identifiedMotorcyclist killed in Lincoln crash identified
  2. What Maine’s new recreational marijuana market will look likeWhat Maine’s new recreational marijuana market will look like
  3. Flesh-eating bacteria nearly kills man hiking in New HampshireFlesh-eating bacteria nearly kills man hiking in New Hampshire
  4. Woman found dead earlier this week in Cherryfield identifiedWoman found dead earlier this week in Cherryfield identified
  5. Inmate dies at Maine State Prison