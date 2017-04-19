Thursday, May 4, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Rockport Town Office , 101 Main Street, Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-589-4171; revisionenergy.com
The Town of Rockport to Host Solar Celebration
The new solar array is installed and powering the Town of Rockport’s electricity needs
ROCKPORT, ME – Join the Town of Rockport and ReVision Energy for an upcoming solar celebration at the Rockport Town Office building.
The celebration will focus on the Town’s recently installed 24.75 kilowatt solar array. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the project and how the 90 solar panels will provide approximately 73% of the office’s electricity needs while also reducing their carbon footprint. Additionally, guests can learn about how the Town of Rockport is utilizing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with ReVision Energy to finance the solar array installation.
The celebration will be held on Thursday, May 4th at the Rockport Town Office building located on 101 Main Street in Rockport, from 4:00-6:00pm. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend.
ReVision Energy is a locally-owned solar company that designs, engineers and installs solar energy systems as well as heat pumps, EV chargers and battery storage solutions. With offices in Liberty and Portland, ME; Brentwood and Concord, NH; and Middleton, MA ReVision Energy has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar energy systems across northern New England. The ReVision Energy Liberty office location employs 40 people locally. Local solar installations include Midcoast Habitat for Humanity, Mount Pleasant Dental Care, Rollins and Sons Auto Body, Riley School, the Town of Lincolnville, the City of Belfast, the Lincolnville Community Library, Rockport Marine, the Camden Riverhouse Hotel, and Camden Hills Regional High School.
More information is available at www.revisionenergy.com/events or by calling (207) 589-4171.
