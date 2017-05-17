THE STRESS FREE MOOSE presents THE2GUYS – THURSDAY

Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: The Stress Free Moose, 65 Moosehead Lake Road, Greenville, Maine
For more information: 207-695-3100
Okay – wow – really looking forward to TOMORROW night … Thursday May 18th
The2Guys – Hal Meyers the Maine Banjo Balladeer and Richard Silver the Mandolin Maven along with their trusty sound guru Mark Shane are appearing MAY 18th (a Thursday night – seriously – Thursday night) from 7:00pm to 11:00pm at the STRESS FREE MOOSE in Greenville, Maine.
An amazing atmosphere, fantastic staff, scrumptious food and an abundance of beverage choices to make your head spin.
… and the entertainment ain’t too shabby – too.
We’ll be making music, taking requests from our song list, laughing, singing, drinking, sing-a-longing and most likely some sleight of hand magicing.
The music starts at 7:00 … see you there!!!!!
