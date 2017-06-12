Community

THE STRESS FREE MOOSE presents The2Guys – Fri June 16th & Sat 17th

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted June 12, 2017, at 10:43 p.m.

Friday, June 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: The Stress Free Moose, 65 Moosehead Lake Road, Greenville, Maine

For more information: 207-695-3100; stressfreemoose.com

It’s approaching at the speed of sound …

yup …… this friday and saturday – June 16th & 17th – the2guys – along with sound guru extraordinaire Mark Shane are playing the STRESS FREE MOOSE … in Greenville, Maine. Located at: 65 Moosehead Lake Road – 207-695-3100

It’s going to be a blast. We’re talking’ fun!!!!!!!

By now you know all the usual stuff I post – music, singing, drinking, sing-a-longing, more drinking, eating and of course magic-ing … soooooo I won’t bother to post that stuff …

… unless you really want me to … just get ready for a fantabulous weekends

See you there ………

