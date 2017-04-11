Community

The STRESS FREE MOOSE features THE2GUYS – Fri 14th / Sat 15th

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted April 11, 2017, at 11:44 a.m.

Friday, April 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: The Stress Free Moose, 65 Pritham Ave, Greenville, Maine

For more information: 207-695-3100; stressfreemoose.com

… oh yeah – it’s happening … yup, proceeding the Easter Bunny – by a couple o’ days – THE2GUYS are appearing at the one and only STRESS FREE MOOSE in Greenville …

This friday & saturday – April 14th / 15th from 7:00pm to 11:00pm

We’ll be playing a bunch of tunes on the banjo, mandolin and guitars and singing, laughing, drinking, more laughing and singing-a-longing with all of you … it’s going to be a blast.

… and maybe I’ll even throw in a few “tricks” too (that is after you’ve had enough to drink)

And the staff, the food and the drink at the Stress Free Moose – one word – “incredible” …

So see you this friday and saturday – up in Greenville at the STRESS FREE MOOSE!

