The STRESS FREE MOOSE features THE2GUYS – Fri 14th / Sat 15th

Friday, April 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: The Stress Free Moose, 65 Pritham Ave, Greenville, Maine
For more information: 207-695-3100; stressfreemoose.com
… oh yeah – it’s happening … yup, proceeding the Easter Bunny – by a couple o’ days – THE2GUYS are appearing at the one and only STRESS FREE MOOSE in Greenville …
This friday & saturday – April 14th / 15th from 7:00pm to 11:00pm
We’ll be playing a bunch of tunes on the banjo, mandolin and guitars and singing, laughing, drinking, more laughing and singing-a-longing with all of you … it’s going to be a blast.
… and maybe I’ll even throw in a few “tricks” too (that is after you’ve had enough to drink)
And the staff, the food and the drink at the Stress Free Moose – one word – “incredible” …
So see you this friday and saturday – up in Greenville at the STRESS FREE MOOSE!
