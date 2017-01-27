Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; cmtmstinkycheeseman.brownpapertickets.com/

It’s Jack (and his giant!), Cinderella, and the Gingerbread Man like you’ve never been seen them before! In this is weird and wacky musical world, you’ll meet some crazy characters: sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, rapping UGLY ducks, and very stinky cheese, of course. The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales is performed for kids and families by our company of young actors.

Running February 17th through 26th…

~ Friday, February 17 at 4pm (Opening Night, $18)

~ Saturday, February 18 & 25 at 1pm & 4pm

~ Sunday, February 19 & 26 at 1pm & 4pm

~ Wednesday, February 22 at 11am & 2pm

~ Thursday, February 23 at 11am & 2pm

~ Friday, February 24 at 1pm & 4pm

The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales is written by John Glore, based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, and produced through special arrangement with Playscripts.

$10 (Museum & Theatre members receive $1 off per ticket), $16 to stay and play. Opening Night $18. Purchase tickets online, call (800) 838-3006, or stop by the front desk.

Sponsored by Cabot Creamery Cooperative.

