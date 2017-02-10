The St. Joe’s 2017 New Year’s Party scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 has been postponed

Bangor, Maine – The St. Joe’s 2017 New Year’s Party scheduled for Monday, February 13, 2017 at St. Joe’s Internal Medicine from 6.00PM – 8.00PM has been postponed due to the storm.

This event will be rescheduled at a later date for the same time and location. Date to be determined. Please spread the news of this postponement.

Any questions please call 907-1720.

