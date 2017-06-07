The Spirit of America in Fort Kent

Fort Kent ~ As part of National Nursing Home Week (NNHW), which ran from May 14 to 20, Forest Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility, held a week-long celebration filled with events to engage the residents, families, staff and members of the community. This year’s national observance theme, The Spirit of America, highlighted the bond among staff, volunteers and residents that captures the American spirit.

Established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967, NNHW provides an opportunity for residents and their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and surrounding communities to acknowledge the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. Forest Hill Administrator, Travis Guy said, “We are grateful that so many individuals in our community came together to celebrate the work we do.” He also said the week’s activities were a celebration of the individuality of the residents and their lifetime of contributions.

The events, which were orchestrated by the Activity Department, encouraged acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion at Forest Hill, and recognized those who have helped residents enjoy a higher quality of life. Activities Coordinator, Charlene Taggart said, “This year, we used the power of music, relationships, food, and other forms of entertainment to capture the unique spirit of Forest Hill.” The week began by honoring Mother’s Day with flowers, tea and a movie. Music was the recurring theme throughout the week with entertainment provided by: The Sunshine Boys, the Madawaska Marching Band, the Native American POW-WOW and Northern Maine Medical Center’s own, Louise Bourgoin. The unique events were: a Gallery Walk, an antique tractor show, a wheelchair parade, arts and crafts with the Cub Scouts, cupcake wars, gardening with the Girl Scouts, a visit from the ice cream truck and even a video debut put on by the residents. Of course, the week would not have been complete without the naming of the 2017 King and Queen and the delicious barbecue enjoyed by residents and staff.

