Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: The Sohns Gallery at The Rock & Art Shop, 36 Central St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-2205; therockandartshop.com / thesohnsgallery.com

The Sohns Gallery, located in The Rock & Art Shop presents Taking Flight, a silent art auction to benefit Avian Haven. The show runs from January 3rd – February 10th. A reception and talk will be held on Jan. 20th from 6:30 to 8pm.

Twenty six local artist have artworks with bird themes hanging in this beautifully divers show. All the artworks will be sold through silent auction with 50% of the starting bid going to the artist and all other proceeds being donated to Avian Haven.

Avian Haven in Freedom, Maine is the largest non-profit wild bird rehabilitation center in New England. With a mission that includes research and education as well as rehabilitation. They are dedicated to the return of injured and orphaned wild birds of all species to natural roles in the wild. Avian Haven is not funded by any governmental agencies, all operating expenses are covered by private donations and foundation grants.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →