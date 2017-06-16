Community

The Skyliners

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted June 16, 2017, at 3:13 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing

BREWER- The Skyliners, Saturday, July 22nd @ 7:30pm; Admission: $10

This 13 piece Big-Band performs dance music in the tradition of Glen Miller and Count Basie.favorite arrangements from the 40’s and 50’s as well as Swing, Jazz, Pop, Waltz and Latin numbers. Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+.

