Saturday, July 22, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing
BREWER- The Skyliners, Saturday, July 22nd @ 7:30pm; Admission: $10
This 13 piece Big-Band performs dance music in the tradition of Glen Miller and Count Basie.favorite arrangements from the 40’s and 50’s as well as Swing, Jazz, Pop, Waltz and Latin numbers. Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →