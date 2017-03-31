Community

The Skyliners

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted March 31, 2017, at 10:10 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 2079897100

The Skyliners: Saturday, April 15th @ 7:30pm-9:30pm

Admission: $10

BREWER ME- This 13 pc. Big-Band performs dance music in the tradition of Glen Miller and Count Basie. All your favorite arrangements from the 40’s and 50’s as well as Swing, Jazz, Pop, Waltz and Latin numbers.

Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hospital network that includes EMMC, Mercy braces for credit rating hitHospital network that includes EMMC, Mercy braces for credit rating hit
  2. LePage pardons dog that was sentenced to dieLePage pardons dog that was sentenced to die
  3. Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of MaineSpring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of Maine
  4. Former UMaine football player guilty of murder in FloridaFormer UMaine football player guilty of murder in Florida
  5. Mental health case manager arrested on child porn chargeMental health case manager arrested on child porn charge