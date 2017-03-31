Saturday, April 15, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 2079897100
The Skyliners: Saturday, April 15th @ 7:30pm-9:30pm
Admission: $10
BREWER ME- This 13 pc. Big-Band performs dance music in the tradition of Glen Miller and Count Basie. All your favorite arrangements from the 40’s and 50’s as well as Swing, Jazz, Pop, Waltz and Latin numbers.
Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+.
