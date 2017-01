Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 State St., Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — The Skyliners 13-piece Big Band performing classics from the 1940s, 1950s and now, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St. Wear dancing shoes. Admission $10. Beer and wine available for purchase. 989-7100.

