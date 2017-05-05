The Skyliners 13 Piece Big-Band

Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing
BREWER ME- This 13 pc. Big-Band performs dance music in the tradition of Glen Miller and Count Basie. All your favorite arrangements from the 40’s and 50’s as well as Swing, Jazz, Pop, Waltz and Latin numbers.
Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →