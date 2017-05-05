Community

The Skyliners 13 Piece Big-Band

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted May 05, 2017, at 10:23 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing

BREWER ME- This 13 pc. Big-Band performs dance music in the tradition of Glen Miller and Count Basie. All your favorite arrangements from the 40’s and 50’s as well as Swing, Jazz, Pop, Waltz and Latin numbers.

Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+.

