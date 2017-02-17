The Shamanic Journey for Power and Healing

By Chris Marshall
Posted Feb. 17, 2017, at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 5, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Thirteenth Moon Center, 253 Halldale Road, Montville, Maine

For more information: 207 589 3063; thirteenthmooncenter.net

A class on the Shamanic Journey for Power and Healing will be held in Montville. Using traditional drumming techniques, journey to discover power animals and spirit teachers for knowledge and well-being. Learn to be light bearers in dark times! Teachers are Susan Bakaley Marshall and Chris Marshall. Register early!

