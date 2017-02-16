“The Secret Life of Pets” Showing at Steuben Library

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine For more information: 2075467301; moorelibrary.org

“The Secret Life of Pets” will be showing on the big screen at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben on Friday, February 10th, at 6pm. Max is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that’s bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who’ve done them wrong. As always, the movie is free, and a variety of great refreshments are sold by donation.

