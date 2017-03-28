Community

THE SEARCH … An Easter Drama

By Deb Richard
Posted March 28, 2017, at 11:23 a.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, April 10, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington, 04938

For more information: 207-779-0731; farmingtonbaptist.net

Farmington Baptist Church presents…

THE SEARCH … An Easter Drama

Friday, April 7th at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 8th at 7:00pm and

April 9th at 10:30 am

Admission is free

Although tickets are highly encouraged to ensure seating availability

Call 779-0731 to reserve tickets or more information.

