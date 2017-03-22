The Salvation Army 7th Annual Champions for Kids Benefit Evening

By Lilith Grant
Posted March 22, 2017, at 1:37 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland , Maine

For more information: 207-774-4172; nne.salvationarmy.org/portland-me

This engaging evening of Beatles music will begin with a ‘Meet and Greet’ reception at 6:00PM, featuring a light buffet and beverages. The nationally acclaimed performance of ‘Beatlemania Magic’ debuts 7:00PM to 9:00PM.

This is the seventh annual ‘Champions for Kids’ Benefit, featured by The Salvation Army of Portland, Maine as their major event of the year. Monies raised help sustain and grow programs and services to make a positive impact on children and their families throughout Greater Portland year-round.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beatlemania-magic-an-evening-of-favorite-beatles-music-to-benefit-children-tickets-31358210251?aff=es2.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discriminationHampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discrimination
  2. Loggers: State-subsidized biomass firm stopped paying in FebruaryLoggers: State-subsidized biomass firm stopped paying in February
  3. Two Maine men arrested in Massachusetts on heroin chargesTwo Maine men arrested in Massachusetts on heroin charges
  4. Newport man accused of ripping girlfriend’s hair out
  5. Bangor jail, church clash at YMCA eminent domain hearingBangor jail, church clash at YMCA eminent domain hearing

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs