The Salvation Army 7th Annual Champions for Kids Benefit Evening

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-774-4172; nne.salvationarmy.org/portland-me
This engaging evening of Beatles music will begin with a ‘Meet and Greet’ reception at 6:00PM, featuring a light buffet and beverages. The nationally acclaimed performance of ‘Beatlemania Magic’ debuts 7:00PM to 9:00PM.
This is the seventh annual ‘Champions for Kids’ Benefit, featured by The Salvation Army of Portland, Maine as their major event of the year. Monies raised help sustain and grow programs and services to make a positive impact on children and their families throughout Greater Portland year-round.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beatlemania-magic-an-evening-of-favorite-beatles-music-to-benefit-children-tickets-31358210251?aff=es2.
