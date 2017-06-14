The Sagrada Familia and Barcelona Talk with Ross Dinyari

Friday, June 23, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join Ross Dinyari for a talk and slideshow about his recent visit to the The Basilica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Familia, the cathedral designed by Antonio Gaudi, in Barcelona at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.
Dinyari says “neither the Great Wall of China, nor the pyramids of Cairo, or the Opera House of Sydney, nor Taj Mahal, the Bilbao Guggenheim Museum, and even Hermitage, or Notre dame de Paris, or other stupendous edifices we have visited, had been so inspirational and leaving us as awestruck, as entering Sagrada Familia.” Construction on the Sagrada Familia began in 1883 and still continues today and is not expected to be completed until 2026. The towers and steeples reach skyward beyond the ceiling of the church, which at 200 feet tall is a marvel of engineering and creative architecture. The incredible columns of unconventional design and shapes depict a massive forest supporting its canopy.
Dinyari, who was born in Iran, came to the United States in 1962 to attend Michigan State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. After working in technical jobs for companies in Milwaukee, Detroit and Houston, he founded RDA Service and Manufacturing, an international engineering and project management company which worked with oil, chemical, and heavy industries in more than 42 countries. He travels extensively with his wife, but they live in Maine.
For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →