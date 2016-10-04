The Rocky Horror Show LIVE!

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Strand Theatre, 345 main St, Rockland, Maine For more information: 207-594-5053; rocklandstrand.com/event/rocky-horror-show-live

Thursday, November 17 – Saturday, November 19: Four Shows

The Barn Arts Collective will present an acclaimed production of the rock musical The Rocky Horror Show with a live band and a full cast of powerhouse performers in full costume – fishnets and heels included – delivering the story and score with wit, style and glamour. The Rocky Horror Show originally premiered in London in 1973 and inspired the cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which still has midnight screenings across the country. Audience participation is encouraged with the provided props, and the production includes a pre-show event to orient first-time Rocky Horror attendees. The show’s design and direction were critically lauded and the Barn Arts production has been a smash hit with audiences. Don’t miss your chance to do the Time Warp again at the performance event of the season! Rated R. Tickets $22/Advance, $25/Door, General Admission. Lobby and balcony bars will be open for 21+.

