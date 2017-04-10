Saturday, April 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17304/view/event
Contortion, hand balancing acts, performances on trapeze, and stories about life up in the air are presented by circus artists of all ages from Biddeford’s Sellam Circus School in The Ring: An Evening of Circus, at College of the Atlantic’s Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center April 15, at 7 p.m.
A circus variety show with a twist, The Ring features circus artists of all ages and stories about life up in the air. From the trapeze and lyra, to contortion and hand balance, each performance draws the audience further into The Ring – the sacred space at the center of the circus. With intermittent stories from life on the road, The Ring is a lighthearted and candid exploration of the soul of the circus, brought to you by the folks at The Sellam Circus School.
The Ring: An Evening of Circus will delight children and adults alike, and is intended for all ages. The show is approximately an hour-and-a-half long (including an intermission). Join the crew after the show for a post-performance mix-and-mingle and a chance to talk to performers, learn what it’s really like to study circus arts, and hear about the Sellam Circus School’s Maine Coast Summer Circus Arts day camp program.
Sellam is a new Circus School in Biddeford, Maine co-founded by Sellam El Ouahabi and College of the Atlantic alumna Amity Stoddard ’96. The school is founded on the belief that “the circus belongs to everyone,” Stoddard said.
Sellam is slated to offer recreational, after-school classes in circus arts, as well as a semester-based, competitive-entry Professional Circus Arts Training program. If all goes well with their current planning efforts, El Ouahabi and Stoddard hope to open the doors to the school’s permanent location in Biddeford in September of this year. Meanwhile, they are excited for their Maine Coast Summer Circus Arts day camp programs, starting with a 2-week stay at The Vinalhaven School. Several more locations along the Maine coast and islands, including Bar Harbor, are in the works.
