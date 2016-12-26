Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Circus Maine , 4 Thompsons Point, Portland, ME For more information: 2075360768; nyeredcarpet2016.eventbrite.com

“The Red Carpet Event is a New Year’s Eve extravaganza featuring some of Portland’s best DJ’s and circus entertainment at Thompson’s Point on Saturday, December 31st, 2016. Walk the Hot 104.7 Maine Red Carpet in style with host MIJO and special guests Max Felker, Sparxsea and Superstar Freddy at this exclusive dance party in a 40 foot tall warehouse. This event is presented by Felker x Derose in collaboration with Pinion Productions.Performances by:

– Be See

– MIJO

– Mike Clouds

– Circus Maine

– Vj Foo with live visuals and effects

This will be a 21+ party.”

