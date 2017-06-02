The Real History of Prospect Maine

Monday, June 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Prospect Community Center, 959 Bangor Road, Prospect, Maine
For more information: 207 567 3615
On June 12th at 7:00 PM William Sneed will give a talk he calls “A Hitchhikers Guide to the Geomorphology of Prospect” at the Prospect Community Center. Mr. Sneed, who asserts he is not a geologist, is a researcher at UMO studying current changes in glacial ice sheets through viewing satellite imagery. However, the two areas of study, glacial change and the topography of Maine are inextricably linked.
Tens thousands of years ago the place now called Prospect was nestled a mile or two under the massive Laurentide Ice Sheet which blanketed all of Canada and a large portion of the Northern US. When the glacier began to melt and move it gouged out valleys, lakes and rivers, scraped bedrock, and left behind the varied topography we see today. The stones bedeviling local gardeners are definitely from “away.” What is that giant “foot” imbedded in the rockface at the Prospect end of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge? How did our longest river, the Penobscot, come into being? These questions and many more will be answered.
This program is presented by the Prospect Historical Society, is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served. The Community Center is located at 959 Bangor Rd. (Rte. 1A). For more information call 207 567-3170 or email jmcveigh261@gmail.com.
