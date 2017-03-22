Tuvalu, a group of low-lying islands in the Pacific Ocean, is under extreme threat from rising sea levels. Frequent storm surges and increasing salinization are killing the coconut palms and making crops difficult to grow. Come for a first-hand report on the front lines of climate change.

Kati Corlew, PhD, is an assistant professor of psychology with the Social Science Program at UMA-Bangor. She has been visiting Tuvalu since 2010 and has been studying the psychology of climate change since 2009. She was a Research Fellow at the

Pacific Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments Program.

