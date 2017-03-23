The Psychology of Climate Change

Mangrove buffer planted by Tuvalu
AOSIS
Mangrove buffer planted by Tuvalu
By Nancy Jacobson
Posted March 23, 2017, at 12:48 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Bangor, 120 Park St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4924

Tuvalu, a group of low-lying islands in the Pacific Ocean, is under extreme threat from rising sea levels. Frequent storm surges and increasing salinization are killing the coconut palms and making crops difficult to grow. Come for a first-hand report on the front lines of climate change.

Kati Corlew, PhD, is an assistant professor of psychology with the Social Science Program at UMA-Bangor. She has been visiting Tuvalu since 2010 and has been studying the psychology of climate change since 2009. She was a Research Fellow at the

Pacific Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments Program.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Rescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridgeRescuers save man from icy Penobscot under I-395 bridge
  2. Gay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schoolsGay pride, Confederate battle flags displayed at Maine high schools
  3. Report: Bangor man, ‘June Bug,’ died by accidental drowningReport: Bangor man, ‘June Bug,’ died by accidental drowning
  4. Blind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dogBlind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dog
  5. Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 millionEx-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding elderly widow out of $2 million

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs