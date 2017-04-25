The Prehistory of El Niño and the Archaeology of Ancient Peru

Friday, April 28, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, maine
For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17070/view/event
Dr. Daniel Sandweiss will discuss his archaeological research in tracking El Niño behavior patterns in Peruvian prehistory at College of the Atlantic’s next Seminar on Climate Change Speaker Series.
“El Niño may have influenced cultural development of ancient Peruvians,” says Sandweiss.
Through archeological exploration, it is possible to “reconstruct changes in frequency of El Niño since people arrived about 14,000 years ago up to the Spanish Conquest in 1532.”
An anthropologist at heart, Sandweiss says he is interested in exploring how our modern knowledge of prehistoric cultures and their environments can help us piece together more information on how the patterns and influence of the El Niño may have changed through time.
The Peruvian climate is complex and multifaceted, so Sandweiss explains that he will “set the stage by describing the desert coast of Peru, then mention both negative and positive aspects of El Niño for the region.”
Sandweiss’s detailed understanding of the region’s weather patterns give him an exceptionally broad and deep perspective on both historic and contemporary patterns. By looking into the past, he says, one can begin to develop patterns for an uncertain future.
A graduate of Cornell University, Dr. Sandweiss now serves as a Professor of Anthropology and Quaternary and Climate Studies and the Director of School of Policy and International Affairs at the University of Maine, Orono. He has conducted extensive research on a variety of topics in Latin American, specifically in Peru and the Andean region.
The Seminar on Climate Change Speaker Series aims to create positive discussion and planning for climate change by fostering common discourse across disciplines and breaking down barriers to understanding. The talks, which include experts from the fields of earth science, food systems,
history, public policy, anthropology and energy, take place in McCormick Lecture Hall and are free and open to the public. Each presentation includes a question-and- answer period.
The Speaker Series runs parallel to the Seminar on Climate Change, taught by College of the Atlantic Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Chair of Earth Systems and Geosciences Dr. Sarah Hall. In this course, students learn about Earth's climate variations over the past ~70 million years.
Through close reading of scientific literature and study of the scientific methods used to identify climate fluctuations, students learn to follow and critically evaluate discussions around modern climate change and projected climate change scenarios.
See the entire Speaker Series schedule and learn more about Dr. Hall at coa.edu/shall/Geoscience, and check the calendar at coa.edu/calendar for all upcoming events.
