Community

The Popular “Castlebay” – A Performance of Traditional Celtic Music

By Capt. James Sharp,
Posted June 08, 2017, at 1:02 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Sail, Power and Steam Museum, 75 Mechanic Street, Rockland, ME

For more information: 207-701-7627; http//:www.sailpowersteammuseum.org

“What captivates a “Castleway” audience is Julia and Fred’s musicianship, the apparent casualness with which they weave their listeners into magical worlds of storytelling, song, and harp, and their down-to-earth (and sea) Maine coast and Celtic tunes, tales, and salty humor”.

