The Popular “Castlebay” – A Performance of Traditional Celtic Music

Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Sail, Power and Steam Museum, 75 Mechanic Street, Rockland, ME
For more information: 207-701-7627; http//:www.sailpowersteammuseum.org
“What captivates a “Castleway” audience is Julia and Fred’s musicianship, the apparent casualness with which they weave their listeners into magical worlds of storytelling, song, and harp, and their down-to-earth (and sea) Maine coast and Celtic tunes, tales, and salty humor”.
