The Pittsfield Public Library offers “Let’s Talk About It” Book Group

The Pittsfield Public Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It”, a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library. This program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library.

The series Race and Justice in America, begins February 9th, 4pm at the Pittsfield Library, and continues for 5 sessions, through June 8.

Books to be read and discussed in this series include: “The Fire This Time”, edited by Jesmyn Ward; “Contempt of Court: a turn-of-the-century lynching that launched a hundred years of Federalism” by Mark Curriden; “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson; and other titles. Masie Hough, a scholar provided by the Maine Humanities Council will facilitate the discussions.

“Exploring ideas and issues through literature has a unique and fun way of creating community,” said Nicole Rancourt, director of Let’s Talk About It. “We find that there is great interest among adults in getting together to discuss what they’ve read with others. Having a discussion leader who is both excited about the readings and skilled in facilitating can help to deepen this experience.”

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. Please call the library at 487-5880 to register and come in to pick up the first book of the series. The library is open Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm and Saturdays, 10am-1pm.

This program is offered to Maine libraries through the Maine Humanities Council in partnership with the Maine State Library.

For more information about “Let’s Talk About It” and the work of the Maine Humanities Council, see www.mainehumanities.org or call the office in Portland at 207-773-5051

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →